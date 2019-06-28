Mustard Taps The Late Nipsey Hussle For Inspiration Single "Perfect Ten"

Mustard produced a star-studded, 10-track project Perfect Ten, and to close out the record, he used inspiring messages from Nipsey Hussle for the title track. The hip hop world was shaken on March 31 when Nipsey was murdered in front of his Marathon Clothing Store in the Crenshaw district of L.A. Since that time, the world has learned more of not only the rapper's talent, but his unique take on strengthening urban communities, business management and ownership, as well as character building.

Many of Nipsey's famous friends have honored him in various ways whether it be with foundations, fundraisers, or on social media. Mustard shares clips of Nipsey's interviews and conversations on "Perfect Ten." As was his custom, Nipsey talks about his worldview and what positive changes he believed needed to be made in hip hop in order to see an advancement of the culture. He does rap for a verse and delivers the thought-provoking hook, but "Perfect Ten" isn't meant to be listened to as you would any other song. Sit with it and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I think that our reaction to being disrespected

We gotta, we gotta, we have to reassess how we react

You know what I mean?

I think that, we've been known, as, as hip hop, to make songs

And that's a part of it

And then, we gotta, we gotta go a step further because I think that

It's like a disease in our body

Once you start givin' it a treatment it'll get immune to the treatment (Mhm)

And you gotta try something else to kill that disease

I think protest music is important

I think YG was a genius