We previously reported on the unfortunate passing of Nipsey Hussle leading to a series of gang truces. The rumors of peace talks were also reported numerously along with a gang summit involving rival gangs. The LA Times now reports that the peace efforts continued across LA and have resulted in a cease-fire agreement. LA Bloods and Crips, young and middle-aged gathered in a Compton park to confront their arch nemesis. Following two hours of negotiations in a tense climate, an agreement was made for a tentative cease-fire. Each side had experienced great loss hence it was far too soon to call it a truce or a move towards friendship, but moreso an agreement to stay out of each other's territory and stop shooting at one another.

"It’s a troubled past. A lot occurred, and we can’t heal that fast. But it’s important for us to take the initiative and school the youngsters on what’s at stake and what they can gain," shared Lamar "Crocodile" Robinson, a 46-year-old Swamp Crip. More cease-fire talks are being initiated throughout LA to curtail violence in their way own way following the killing of community activist, entrepreneur, and Hip Hop artist Nipsey Hussle. Indeed, the marathon continues.

