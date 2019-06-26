In an exclusive from Too Fab, it's been revealed by All Eyez On Me director, Benny Boom, that Nipsey Hussle was originally meant to play Snoop Dogg in the biopic. Filmmaker, Boom said the rapper was supposed to star in the biographical drama about Tupac Shakur, who was also gunned down in his prime. "Nipsey was supposed to play Snoop, we wanted him to play Snoop in 'All Eyez On Me'," Boom said. "We didn't have any other person that we wanted to play him."

Boom continued to say, that due to Nipsey's busy music and touring schedule - as well as his dedication to community work - they just couldn't get the timing to work. "It's crazy because I didn't realize, as much as I knew Nipsey, I didn't realize how much he was driving things in his community," the filmmaker said. "And to take him out of LA for that amount of time that we needed to come to Atlanta where we shot, would've just threw him off his square a little bit. Just the timing didn't work out."

The role of Snoop ended up ultimately being played in the 2017 film by newcomer Jarrett Ellis. "I'm definitely upset, cause Nipsey was my guy," Boom added sadly. "I am upset that we didn't get an opportunity to have him in the movie." While Nipsey unfortunately never got to act on the show though, his real-life story will be introduced and elaborated on, in the upcoming second season. "From what I'm hearing from the writers, this season, there's going to be a lot of Nipsey stuff in there," Boom concluded.