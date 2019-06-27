One of the hardest things we've had to process this year is the death of Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles-based rapper was doing some great things for his community when he was suddenly taken away from his family, his fans, and his neighbours. Neighbourhood Nip was a nickname handed down to the artist because of his involvement in developing the Crenshaw area of his city. He passed away months ago but we're still learning about what exactly happened every day. This week, a new update was revealed with one witness, the woman who drove Nipsey's suspected killer away from the crime scene, speaking out about what went down.

Court documents were retrieved by TMZ, who detailed the remarks that were given by Eric Holder's getaway driver. In case you haven't been following the case, Holder has been accused of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle in his store's parking lot. The woman who drove him away after the crime, who has simply been identified as Witness 1, says that a gun was pulled out after there were accusations of Holder being a "snitch."



Holder and Witness 1 had driven to The Marathon Clothing strip mall to get some food when they saw Nipsey Hussle in the parking lot. Witness 1 was reportedly "excited" to meet the rapper. Holder reportedly walked into a burger joint to get food before approaching Nipsey and beginning to argue with the artist. He apparently spoke to Hussle and his crew for several minutes while Witness 1 waited nearby to take a selfie with Nip. Witness 1 overheard part of the conversation where Holder asked Hussle if he had ever snitched before accusations were thrown the other way.

Eric Holder had reportedly asked Witness 1 to drive around the block to do a shooting when she refused. At that point, Holder went back to the restaurant, walked to the car, grabbed a handgun and fired the fatal shots. Witness 1 has not been charged in connection to the shooting.

As always, rest in peace to Nipsey Hussle The Great. He deserved to live a longer life and it's truly sad to see him gone.



