Morray is a rare type of artist, in that he appears to have it all figured out in the early stages of his career. That's not to suggest that the North Carolina melodist has already plateaued. Simply to acknowledge the groundwork that Morray and his Pick Six team put in prior to inking an Interscope deal.

With his warm-up mixtape Street Sermon having dropped earlier this summer -- earning acclaim from fans and critics alike -- many have been eager to see where Morray goes on his upcoming debut album. As it happens, he recently chopped it up with HHNM, providing a bit of insight into what can be expected.

First, he discusses some of his dream collaborations, revealing that the one artist he'd place at the top of the priority list is no longer alive. “My dream collab can’t happen right now as he’s no longer with us but my dream collab would definitely be MO3," he tells the publication. "I was in Dallas yesterday. Seeing all the love he gets, it’s crazy. I would have loved to do a song with M03."

“I already did a song with J. Cole so that’s crazy," he continues, a reference to his recent Off-Season inclusion "My Life." Cordae would be a good vibe, I love the way he raps and love how smart he is. People take his brain for granted. Also, Migos would be fire. Young Thug. I ain’t gonna lie, I wanna do a song with everybody. I can’t choose — I wanna do a song with everybody, no cap.”

While it's unclear as to whether or not any of these dream collabs will make Morray's debut, one must not underestimate the power of the Interscope machine. And to be honest, given the sheer volume of songs Morray has cooked up, whoever he wants to work with will have ample material to choose from. "I’m just recording," he confirms. "I got over 125 songs for the album that I'ma have to go through and search through. It’s a work in progress. I’m a perfectionist."

For much more from Morray, be sure to check out his full interview with HHNM right here. In addition, peep our own conversation with Morray right here. Look for the multitalented rapper to hit the road alongside J. Cole and 21 Savage for the upcoming Off-Season tour.

