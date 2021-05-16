J. Cole Enlist 21 Savage & Morray On "m y . l i f e"

J. Cole delivered his latest album, The Off-Season on Friday and even his detractors have something positive to say about this one. In the past few years since K.O.D., J. Cole's tapped into another level of his skillset which is likely due to opening up to collaborations. Among the more unexpected features, he's done was "a lot" with 21 Savage which earned both rappers a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

On The Off-Season, Savage and Cole reunite alongside Morray for a highlight off of the project titled, "m y . l i f e." Jake One, Wu10 and Cole handle the bluesy production that finds the Dreamville rapper and 21 Savage trading bars detailing their struggles in their childhood and overcoming the obstacles that could've led them to grave circumstances. The winding vocal sample feels reminiscent of "a lot" in many ways, though the drums certainly kick a bit harder on this one.

Morray's hook ties together the track with an homage to Styles P and Pharoah Monch's "The Life." Check the song out below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Say what? The stuff that I’ve seen got me traumatized

I let the K go when Johnny died

Swangin' that muhfucka' side to side

We don’t participate, ain’t with that squashin' shit, all we believe in is homicide

