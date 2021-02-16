Several days ago, Moniece Slaughter appeared to confirm the dating rumors that Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones have been entrapped in, claiming that they've been together "for a while". Something may have happened though because, in her first update on the matter since then, Moniece has started sharing some very disturbing allegations about the famed mega-producer.

In the last few years, several women have made allegations about Dr. Dre, claiming that he has been abusive to them. Moniece Slaughter says that she never wanted to believe the rumors but that, after having a few conversations over the weekend, she is certain that Dr. Dre is a "woman beater".

"You know what, I did not want to believe that [Dr.] Dre was a woman beater but after the couple of phone calls that I literally just had, he's a woman beater," emphatically said Moniece on Instagram Live. "For sure."

It's unclear who Moniece spoke to on the phone, or whether she's referring to his current alleged entanglement with Apryl Jones. She also did not present any details of the alleged abuse that she's accusing Dr. Dre of, but she may elaborate in the coming days.

We'll keep you posted on this story as it develops.



Dr. Dre has been mentioned in dating rumors with Apryl Jones after they were spotted catching dinner last week. This comes in the midst of Dre's heated divorce dispute with his estranged wife Nicole Young, and mere weeks following the producer's hospitalization after suffering a brain aneurysm.

