Just days into 2021, we all received the frightening news that Dr. Dre had suffered a brain aneurysm. Thankfully, the acclaimed music icon has given an uplifting update, sharing that he's feeling well and under a doctor's care at Cedar's Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Just prior to his health scare, Dre was embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife Nicole Young, but even after their acrimonious split, Dr. Dre has opened up his bank account to help his ex.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

According to a report by The Blast today (January 6), Dre has agreed to give his wife $2 million to "pay for living expenses for the next few months." The former couple had a divorce hearing earlier today where each side was represented by their attorneys. The agreement reportedly states that Nicole will receive the $2 million by this upcoming Monday (January 11) to help with her expenses at her Malibu residence. However, she must pay for her own security until they return to court in April.

Nicole has asked for $2 million per month in temporary spousal support and has made claims that her husband has over $250 million in cash. They still have an alleged prenuptial agreement in play, and with a billion-dollar empire on the line, neither party is walking away from their 25-year marriage quietly.

