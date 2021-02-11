Dr. Dre appears to be recovering well, after suffering from a brain aneurysm that landed him in the ICU. Since returning home, it seems not only has his health returned, but his love life may also be thriving. The producer was spotted out at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California for dinner with a woman on Wednesday night, whom many are speculating is none other than Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones.

In both photos and video captured from the evening, th rapper seemed to be keeping things casual in an all-black fit. The “Nuthin But A G’Thang” rapper sported a black hoodie, black sweats, and a black baseball cap. The woman wore a bold plaid coat with matching leggings tied together with a black lace bralette. Despite the inability to identify faces due to masks, fans believe Dre’s mystery date is none other than Apryl Jones, Omarion’s ex-wife who was under fire for dating his former B2K bandmate, Dreux “Lil Fizz” Frédéric.

The Shade Room uncovered photos of Jones' tattoos (below), showcasing an identical tattoo in the same location on Dre's date.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images & Maury Phillips/Getty Images

The Compton native is in the middle of finalizing his divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young, whom he married in 1996. According to a report from TMZ, the Beats Electronics founder has been providing about $294,000 monthly to Young since their split.

The former couple continues to work things out in a rather nasty court battle, including the handling of a prenuptial agreement that Dre reportedly destroyed during a good part of their marriage. Young has reportedly requested the court to look into the cash flow of the three mistresses the rapper was involved with during their 25-year long marriage.

Let us know if you agree with the Apryl Jones theory in the comments below.

[via]