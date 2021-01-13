Dr. Dre, née Andre Romelle Young, and his estranged wife Nicole have been going through a nasty split since filing for divorce last summer after being together for 24 years. The hip hop mogul and Nicole split citing "irreconcilable differences," and have since been in and out of court hashing out the terms of the divorce. According to new court documents obtained by Daily Mail filed just days before Dre was hospitalized due to a devastating brain aneurysm, Young described numerous moments where the 55-year-old entrepreneur allegedly harmed her physically.

In the obtained divorce documents, Nicole alleges Dre has held a gun to her head and has punched her in the face numerous times. "Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20 2001," she explains in the documents. "Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000."



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

She continues alleging, "Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016. Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

Nicole confesses she never contacted the police during their marriage about the alleged abuse because "my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me."

Dre has previously denied the allegations from his ex-wife, to which Nicole responds in the new documents adding that he "blatantly lies." She contends, "I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25 year-relationship."



Mike Windle/Getty Images

Last week, Dre agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support to, "pay for living expenses for the next few months."

[via]