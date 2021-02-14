Dr. Dre's divorce from Nicole Young has been as public as it gets. Over the months, updates on their divorce proceedings have made headlines and revealed that there's some built-up tension between the couple. Allegations of abuse have been made against Dr. Dre as Nicole faces scrutiny for her requested amount of spousal support.



Dave Mangels/Getty Images

Just the other day, Nicole Young filed documents in court requesting information on the other women Dre's alleged seeing. It probably doesn't help that the paparazzi spotted the producer leaving a restaurant with Apryl Jones the other night. As many speculated that the two were an item, there wasn't much confirmation beyond the fact that they were spotted together eating dinner.

Unfortunately, whatever attempt to keep the alleged relationship under wraps has been ruined. TV personality Moniece Slaughter recently sat down for an interview where she was asked to divulge on Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones. Slaughter and Jones have had a rocky relationship due to their mutual connection to Lil Fizz but apparently, Slaughter still has the scoop on their relationship. During an Instagram Live session, Moniece Slaughter said that Dre and Jones have been together for "a while."

"To the person that asked me if Apryl and Dre are together: yes they are," she said. "It's been a while that they've been together," she continued, adding that the relationship "is not new."

"I've known for a while. I was shocked just because of her public announcement that she's polyamorous," she said before adding that Jones has been "patting her puss" on the internet. "I was surprised that someone as established and refined as Dre would almost wife her," she concluded.

Peep the clip below.