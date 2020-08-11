In 2002, a 16-year-old named Steven Thomas was shot and killed in a nightclub in Harvey, Louisiana. Nine years later, rapper C-Murder, real name Corey Miller and brother to Master P, was convicted of the slaying and sentenced to life in prison. Since that time, C-Murder has been serving out his sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, and although witnesses to the crime have recanted their testimonies, Miller has repeatedly been denied a new trial.

Master P and the Miller family often speak about their support of C-Murder and their hopes that he would get another chance to share his story in court. C-Murder's ex-girlfriend, R&B songbird Monica, took to her Instagram Story on Monday (August 10) to show that she's still supporting her former flame and his bid for release.

"You are not alone.. The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone!" Monica wrote alongside a photo of C-Murer. "Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them! I'm about to be on some other sh*t @cmurder." It's unclear what she means with that last line, but Monica seems serious enough. Months ago, Monica also showed C-Murder a little bit of love on his birthday. The rapper maintains that he was wrongfully convicted. You can check out Monica's post below.