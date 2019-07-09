Throughout the duration of his career, Kevin Gates has had stop-start pushes because of his legal troubles. The Baton Rouge sensation has been in and out of prison and recently, he's been able to keep his nose out of any trouble. After being released from the pen early last year, it took Gates a while to make his way back home but he's been working away in the studio, releasing tons of new music for his fans. Some people would avoid going back to prison in the years following their releases but Gates decided that it was time for him to go back and visit some friends.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Yesterday, photos of Gates, C-Murder, and a number of other men made their way online after the rappers shared the pics with their fans. Gates drove down to the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center to visit with C-Murder, Lee Lucas, Mac, Big Marlo, Cornbread and others. C-Murder, born Corey Miller, has been locked up since he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 according to XXL. He remains in good spirits but things are not looking good when it comes to a post-conviction relief effort.

After visiting with Miller, Gates delivered a message from the rapper, saying, " @trucmurder told me tell you all he loves you and oh yea - #itWontBeLongNow."

Take a look at the photos of Kevin Gates and C-Murder below.