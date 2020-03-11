It was the late '90s when R&B vet Monica first started dating New Orleans rap legend C-Murder. They eventually parted ways sometime around the time he was arrested in the early 2000s and eventually sentenced to life in prison on August 14, 2009. However, even though decades have past since their relationship was still blooming, Mo made it clear that no love has been lost on her end by sending him a special birthday shoutout on Instagram yesterday.



Prince Williams/Wireimage

The No Limit Soldier rapper, born Corey Miller, turned 49 years old on March 9. Monica made sure to make the occasion feel extra special with her IG shoutout by donning a full camo fit that paid homage to the signature No Limit Records style. Army fatigue fits were a staple for many artists on the label during that influential time period when they were on top of the Southern rap scene. "Not many know the man you are, so solid," she wrote in her extensive caption, following up by adding, "took care of many that don’t even pay you a visit! I watched you pay college tuitions , pay for weddings, buy them homes & cars all while traveling them around the world , teaching us all right from wrong & what to stand on and why to stand on it!" While we don't see a reconciliation of the relationship coming from this — who knows though! — it's still great to see Monica just being the ride or die she's always presented herself to be.

Peep Monica's camo tribute to C-Murder on his 49th birthday below, in addition to a few other fly photos she shared as well: