The first few weeks of the new year can often be dry in terms of music releases. People are laying low after the holidays and artists allow things to simmer down before they started flooding their fans with new material. Everyone wants a fresh restart and when you drop right at the top of the new year, it can become entangled with the prior year's timeline. That's why a gap in music releases could be beneficial for both the artist and consumer. That being said, there weren't that many new songs for us to add to our "FIRE EMOJI" playlist this week. However, we certainly appreciate all the artists that came out the gates swinging and ready to conquer this decade.

It comes as no surprise that Mick Jenkins is among this faction, as he has quietly been one of the hardest working rappers since he stepped on the scene. The Chicago native has been acclaimed for his lyrical prowess and has established a loyal fanbase on the fringes. He keeps these fans steadily fed with loosies, mixtapes and albums. He continues this habit this week by dropping "Carefree", the first single off his album Circus, which arrives next week. Mick spits over a dreamy, sputtering beat from Detroit producer, Black Milk.

Some more characters that will remain prominent in 2020 are Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby and Tay Keith. These three joined forces to gift us with "U Played", which is easily the hardest hitting track among this week's "FIRE EMOJI" additions. To quote Drake, Tay Keith's beat was definitely too hard.

Last, but not least, we have a new song from Quando Rondo, featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and 2 Chainz. In case you weren't sold that he's going to be a force in 2020, he came through to prove it. He impressed many with From The Neighborhood To The Stage and he's been keeping that momentum going with a string of singles.

These new tracks have us optimistic about the state of hip hop in 2020. You expecting good things?

