Quando Rondo & Polo G Prove They're At The Top Of Their Class On "Marvelous"

Noah C
November 27, 2019 10:06
Marvelous
Quando Rondo Feat. Polo G

Two of hip hop's most promising talents link up again.


When we put out our "Top 20 Rappers 20 & Under" list back in June, Savannah's Quando Rondo and Chicago's Polo G both made the cut. There's a new sound brewing in hip hop right now and these two are ushering it through the door. Quando Rondo's From the Neighborhood to the Stage and Polo G's Die A Legend were some of the most refreshing projects to drop this year. They took trap's melodic trend and added another layer of vulnerability, pouring out confessions over piano-driven instrumentals. 

On their new collaboration, "Marvelous", they prove again why they're at the top of their class. The beat produced by Tajh Money and TnTXD features the tinkling keys that these rappers prefer to croon over, but adds in drowned-out sax to make things even more melancholic. 

"Marvelous" appeared on Spotify in a two-pack EP along with "Double C's", which released a few weeks back. Whether Quando just wanted to share a little gift before year-end or he's prepping another full-length release is unclear. Either way, it's appreciated. 

Quotable Lyrics

No pops at home, the hood raised him, all he know is savagery
Ain’t no fairy tales up in these streets, shit don’t end happily
We been scorin’ back and forth, we seen so many casualties
Pain, it turn me ruthless, thuggin’ harder than I had to be

- Polo G

