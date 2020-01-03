Mick Jenkins Announces "The Circus" Album With New Single "Carefree"

There's a case to be made that Chicago writer Mick Jenkins is one of the best lyricists in the game. With a poetic style enhanced by an imposing delivery, Mick's impressive body of work has swerved pretention time and again. In 2017, he dropped off his most complete body of work in Pieces Of A Man --you can read our full review right here. Never uncompromising in delivering his vision exactly as imagined, Mick has wasted little time in kicking off 2020 with a major announcement. On January 10th, look for The Circus to arrive, a seven-track drop with production from Da-P, Beat Butcha, Hit-Boy and more.

In anticipation for the album's arrival, Mick has offered up a first look with "Carefree," produced by Detroit legend Black Milk. Over a stripped-down and slick instrumental, Mick spits quick-tempoed bars alive with wordplay and double entendres, don't even ask him how. "We don't duck shit, we was coolin' I said we don't want smoke," he raps. "So when the cops pull up it was Pop Smoke, n***as proceeded to get on that fuck-shit / I ain't worried about dying for speaking my mind, they keep callin' it tough shit."

Look for The Circus to roll through town on January 10th -- you excited for some new music from Mick Jenkins?

Quotable Lyrics

We don't duck shit, we was coolin' I said we don't want smoke

So when the cops pull up it was Pop Smoke

n***as proceeded to get on that fuck-shit

I ain't worried about dying for speaking my mind, they keep callin' it tough shit

