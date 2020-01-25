mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Moneybagg Yo Joins FredRarrii For Flex-Heavy Jam, "Hellcat"

Noah C
January 25, 2020 17:02
Epic RecordsEpic Records
Epic Records

Hellcat
FredRarrii Feat. MoneyBagg Yo

Off the Miami rapper's new EP, "Perfect Timing".


The Floria rap scene has experienced a sharp resurgence in recent years and FredRarrii is looking to be the next artist to put the state on the map. On Friday, he dropped his major label debut - a seven-track EP on Epic Records. While FredRarrii may still be in the early stages of breaking out of the underground, Perfect Timing boasts attractive features like DaBaby and Moneybagg Yo. The rest of the guests on the project are fellow Floridians, showing that FredRarrii is still firmly planted in the local. 

His collaboration with Moneybagg Yo, "Hellcat", is as boisterous as the other tracks on the EP. FredRarrii displays a talent for penning fun and catchy hooks, while Moneybagg displays a talent for penning highly-pornographic verses (presumably about his boo, Ari Fletcher). 

Moneybagg Yo also recently released a project a time-themed titled. Time Served came out two weeks ago, filled with high-profile appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and more. 

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't gotta say nothin', my bitch can take your girl (Give me that)
On her knees lookin' up while her tongue on swirl (Ugh)
Roll her eyes, bite her lips when I touch her pearl
Drip her in a couple carats, yeah, rock her world (Icy pricy)

- Moneybagg Yo

