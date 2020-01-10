Moneybagg Yo Enlists DaBaby, Future, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More For "Time Served"

Ever since he released his sophomore effort 43va Heartless back in May 2019, Moneybagg Yo's personal life has been the subject of headlines. He first made waves with Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion and he recently admitted that he and Ari Fletcher, the mother of G Herbo's child, are seeing each other. While some celebrities believe that any publicity is good publicity, Moneybagg Yo fans have been waiting for the Memphis rapper to drop his next record to shift focus back to his music.

On Friday, Moneybagg did just that with the release of his third studio album, Time Served. The project hosts features from Blac Youngsta, Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, and Fredo Bang, along with his previously released singles "All Dat" with ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion and "U Played" with Lil Baby. Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Speak 4 Em

2. U Played ft. Lil Baby

3. Pop My Sh*t

4. Pistol By Da Bed

5. 1 2 3 ft. Blac Youngsta

6. Match My Fly

7. Thinking Out Loud

8. Federal Fed ft. Future

9. Bitch

10. Protect da Brand ft. DaBaby

11. Thug Cry

12. Dem People

13. Real Luv ft. Summer Walker

14. Spin On Em ft. Fredo Bang

15. All Dat ft. Megan Thee Stallion