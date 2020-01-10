mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Moneybagg Yo Enlists DaBaby, Future, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More For "Time Served"

Erika Marie
January 10, 2020 00:04
Serving up his Tennessee style.


Ever since he released his sophomore effor43va Heartless back in May 2019, Moneybagg Yo's personal life has been the subject of headlines. He first made waves with Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion and he recently admitted that he and Ari Fletcher, the mother of G Herbo's child, are seeing each other. While some celebrities believe that any publicity is good publicity, Moneybagg Yo fans have been waiting for the Memphis rapper to drop his next record to shift focus back to his music.

On Friday, Moneybagg did just that with the release of his third studio album, Time Served. The project hosts features from Blac Youngsta, Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, and Fredo Bang, along with his previously released singles "All Dat" with ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion and "U Played" with Lil Baby. Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Speak 4 Em
2. U Played ft. Lil Baby
3. Pop My Sh*t
4. Pistol By Da Bed
5. 1 2 3 ft. Blac Youngsta
6. Match My Fly
7. Thinking Out Loud
8. Federal Fed ft. Future
9. Bitch
10. Protect da Brand ft. DaBaby
11. Thug Cry
12. Dem People
13. Real Luv ft. Summer Walker
14. Spin On Em ft. Fredo Bang
15. All Dat ft. Megan Thee Stallion

