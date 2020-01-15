With the release of his new album and his flourishing relationship with his new boo, these past few weeks have been pretty kind to Moneybagg Yo. The rapper dropped his third studio album, Time Served, last week just a few days after publicly claiming Ari Fletcher as his lady. The album has been well-received, and it looks like this success has got Moneybagg feeling like spreading the joy. The Shade Room shared a video from Ari Fletcher's recent IG story, showing us all of the ways that her new man is spoiling her.

The story begins with Ari filming herself walking into a room lined with a trail of white rose petals, leading up to a table of gifts including a bouquet of flowers, three bottles of champagne, and a card, encircled with candles in a heart shape. Moneybagg threw in a little something from Chanel, as well, and the whole romantic gesture had Ari captioning the video, "Awwwwww baby 😩😍." She also posted a boomerang to show us just who has showered her with all of this love, in case we couldn't have guessed, followed by another of the bouquet up close. It's not entirely clear if these two are celebrating any special occasion, but Moneybagg may have just felt like showing off his romantic side by treating his girl like a queen. Whatever the case, he definitely hit a home run with this.