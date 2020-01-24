FredRarrii Makes His Introduction With Debut EP "Perfect Timing" With DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, & More

The name FredRarrii may not be entirely familiar to you if you're not in tune with Miami's extensive underground rap scene. The young recording artist has been bubbling for months and today, he makes his official major-label debut with Perfect Timing, a project that includes some of the hottest young stars from his state, as well as a couple of breakout stars.

Released via Epic Records, FredRarrii is aiming to become the next hometown hero for Miami rap fiends, enlisting the help of DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Yungeen Ace, 9lokkNine, and more to stand out from the pack. Containing a total of seven songs, Perfect Timing is enough to give us an idea of what FredRarrii is all about. Detailing his experience growing up in the foster care system, Rarrii only began rapping two years ago when he was taken under YFN Lucci's wing. Now, he's setting himself up to outshine the rest of the competition and he's got a ton of stories to tell.

Listen to Perfect Timing below and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. Money On My Head Pt. 2

2. Line Em Up (feat. Yungeen Ace & 9lokkNine)

3. Hellcat (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

4. Wet Shit (feat. DaBaby)

5. Stand Down

6. Good Lord

7. Perfect Timing (feat. DJ Bigga Rankin)