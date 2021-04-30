Moneybagg Yo is at that stage where he's on the verge of another level-up, having recently reached a new tier of stardom. Signs of such elevation include an album hitting the triple-digit sales marker, as he recently achieved with the release of A Gangsta's Pain. Other such signs include a boosted booking rate, as evidenced by Moneybagg Yo's staggering fee of two-hundred-thousand per show.

Clearly, the Memphis rhymer is on an upward climb, and as such, has set his sights on collaborations that reflect his newfound scope. Taking to Twitter, Bagg extended the invitation to Ariana Grande, making it known that he not only wants her on a song, but needs her on one. "I Need Ariana Grande On A Song," he writes, his mind-blown emoji suggesting the desired effect such a collaboration would elicit.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

While some were skeptical as to how the two artists would fare on a duet, many were quick to note Moneybagg's versatility on A Gangsta's Pain, with certain melodic cuts highlighting his potential for crossover appeal. Not to mention that it wouldn't be the first time Ariana Grande linked up with a rapper, having previously worked with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Future, 2 Chainz, and the late Mac Miller. It would certainly be interesting to see her and Moneybagg connect on wax, a collaboration that would potentially bring no shortage of new fans to the rapper's cause.

Check out his open invite to Ariana Grande below, and sound off if you've been keeping A Gangsta's Pain on steady rotation. For more from Moneybagg Yo, check out our Digital Cover Story with the rapper right here.