Moneybagg Yo recently delivered his fourth studio album A Gangsta's Pain, easily the biggest album of his career thus far. Featuring appearances from Future, The Neptunes, Polo G, Jhené Aiko, and more, the lengthy project served to paint a thorough picture of Yo's complex and multifaceted identity.

Clearly, A Gangsta's Pain proved resonant to many, checking all the right boxes and netting Bagg his biggest first-week projections yet. It was reported that Yo's new release will be moving up to one hundred album-equivalent units, with between two to three thousand coming from traditional physical sales. The gargantuan triple-digit outcome should be enough to net Moneybagg his first-ever number-one album, provided YSL's Slime Language 2 doesn't undergo any unexpected surges.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

If anything, the fact that A Gangsta's Pain is slated for a number one release speaks to Moneybagg's current star status in the game. Naturally, that means he's looking at an increased booking fee, following the revelation that he was netting one-hundred-and-twenty-five thousand dollars every concert. As it happens, Bagg has already experienced a considerable raise, taking to Twitter to flex his updated booking fee. "Locked In My First 200k For A Show This Morning," he flexes. "It’s Stuck There !"

Suffice it to say, he's living up to his name and securing the Bagg. And to think, it feels as if he's only getting started. Don't be surprised to see him continue to surge in popularity, and given the amount of musical versatility exhibited throughout his latest project, he can take no shortage of directions for his next drop. He certainly can't go wrong by embracing the pure nostalgia of "Certified Neptunes."

We'd like to congratulate Moneybagg Yo on securing a massive release with A Gangsta's Pain, as well as the boosted booking rate that arrived as a result. It should be interesting to see how he capitalizes on this momentum moving forward. Are you still keeping the project on steady rotation?

