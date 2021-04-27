Last week, MoneyBagg Yo's fourth studio album, A Gangsta's Pain, arrived on CMG and Interscope Records, featuring the previously heard smashes "Time Today" and the Future-assisted "Hard For The Next." With such high anticipation for the Memphis artist's new record and an eye-catching co-sign from Pharrell Williams, there were extremely high expectations for A Gangsta's Pain, and early sales projections proved that the album was on pace to give MoneyBagg Yo his biggest debut to date.

As previously reported, the CMG artist's fourth studio album was projected to move between 95k and 105k album-equivalent units. Now, it appears that MoneyBagg Yo's first-week sales projections for A Gangsta's Pain, like his show rate, have increased.



Greg Campbell/Getty Images

According to DJ Akademiks, MoneyBagg Yo's new album is still slated to debut atop the Billboard 200, and its initial sales projections have now increased to an even more impressive range of 110k to 120k album-equivalent units.

Seeing that several songs from A Gangsta's Pain have caught the attention of fans, and even this site's staff, it makes sense that the album would receive a sales boost as more and more listeners catch onto MoneyBagg Yo's vulnerable new full-length effort.

Have you already listened to MoneyBagg Yo's "A Gangsta's Pain?" If so, do you think that the CMG artist's latest full-length effort deserves its latest sales projections?