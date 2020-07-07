When it rains, it pours, and it seems as if anyone who has a gripe with Akademiks is coming forward to air out their grievances. Akademiks has found himself at odds with the likes of Freddie Gibbs and Meek Mill in recent weeks, and just ahead of the 4th of July weekend, he traded a few words with Moneybagg Yo. The rapper sent out a tweet about the controversial blogger, accusing Akademiks of trying to tarnish his image.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Blogs like Akademiks only try and post messy f*cked up sh*t bout a n*gga tryna blemish my image," Moneybagg Yo tweeted. "I must have f*cked his b*tch or some before n*gga be on str8 f*ckery." Akademiks bit back with a series of tweets countering the rapper's accusations. "95% of thing I post about Moneybagg Yo is sent by his label. That is absolutely fact, so help me GOD," Akademiks wrote.

"If he's blaming me for 95% of my postings about him on my pages... he might as well holla at Yo Gotti & CMG . They sent it over. I get im having a cool week. don't piggyback," the blogger stated. Akademiks added, "Only think .. I posted a Q&A response which also shaderoom posted . The f*ck is u talking bout? All we do is promote ur damn music. Or am I the only name y'all know for blogs so I take the arrows for everyone." Many of the tweets were deleted, but you can check out a few screenshots below.