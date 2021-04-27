Last November, it was with heavy hearts that we reported the passing of the beloved Dallas rapper Mo3. The Boosie associate and native Texan was shot and killed in broad daylight on a freeway in his hometown. Three weeks following the murder, a grand jury indicted Kewon Dontell White in connection with the senseless act.

As we reported over the weekend, a second man, Devin Maurice Brown, was recently charged for his role in the violence. More details surrounding Brown's involvement and the case surrounding the murder of Mo3 are now coming to light since his arrest, including a peculiar motive.

According to The Dallas Morning News, 28-year-old Brown told officers that he knew Mo3 was seeing "a known witness" and he was upset over a video posted on Facebook presumably featuring Mo3 and the unidentified woman. Brown, however, denied playing a role in the fatal shooting. He was indicted on murder charges for the death of the rapper on Wednesday (April 21).

Reports show that phone records identify numerous calls between Brown and 22-year-old Kewon Dontrell White on the day before and the same day Mo3 was shot by White. Cellphone data was able to place White near the apartment where Mo3 stayed the night as well as following a similar path of the rapper before he was shot. The arrest affidavit also states that witnesses identified White as the gunman.

White was charged and indicted on the murder charge in February. As for Brown, he is also facing additional charges after officers searched his home after the shooting and discovered a stolen AK-47, synthetic cannabinoids, a bottle of pills that tested positive for meth, numerous scales and baggies, plus more than $3,200 in cash.

If convicted of the federal charges, White faces up to 10 years in federal prison and Brown faces up to 20 on both the drug and gun charges. We'll keep you updated as the case develops.

