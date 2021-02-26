Last November, Hip-Hop fans everywhere learned about the tragic passing of yet another beloved rapper. Reports surfaced that Dallas' own Mo3 had tragically been shot and killed on a Dallas freeway. In a year in which violence also took the lives of artists such as Pop Smoke and King Von, fans especially grieved over the tragic loss of Mo3. Roughly three weeks following his passing, reports revealed that then-21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White was arrested and accused of killing the Dallas rapper.

This week, White received a major update on his current legal situation. According to The Dallas Morning News, Dallas County grand jurors indicted the now-22-year-old on a murder charge pertaining to the November highway shooting death of Mo3. Although footage provided by Dallas police officer's depict Mo3's shooter wearing a ski mask, law enforcement reportedly believes White to be the shooter.

Reports reveal that White will remain in federal custody due to a previous felony conviction until he stands trial in federal court in April. He could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted.

As reports earlier this week have shown, families of the victims in situations like these don't always wish prison on the opposing party. Do you think that Kewon White should face jail time for the charges brought against him?

