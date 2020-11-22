It's been a devastating few weeks in the world of hip-hop. The death of King Von was shortly followed by Mo3's murder in Texas. This weekend, friends and family of the rapper gathered together to say their final goodbye as he was laid to rest. A funeral was held for him in McKinney, TX, Mo3's hometown. A flyer from the funeral, including a photo of Mo3 sitting on a throne in front of brightly lit staircases, began making its way throughout social media over the past few days.

New information on Mo3's death has emerged over the past week. Most recently, police revealed footage from the incident that revealed details as to who the shooter might be. Days prior, it was alleged that he was being stalked and chased before the fatal shooting.

Thus far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police are still looking for the suspect and the recent surveillance footage appears to be leading them in the right direction.

Mo3 was truly on the verge of having a great career. He was closely affiliated with Boosie Badazz who he worked with on a collaborative project earlier this year. He had also teamed up with Kevin Gates on "Broken Love" earlier this year. He released his last solo album, OSAMA in 2019.

We're keeping Mo3 & his family in our prayers.