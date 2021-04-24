Hip-hop fans all around were saddened to hear of the passing of Mo3 last November. The Dallas native was shot and killed in broad daylight on a freeway in his hometown. Around three weeks after his passing, a grand jury charged Kewon Dontell White in connection with the heinous act.

White was formally charged with being the gunman back in February by a grand jury, and reports reveal the 22-year-old will remain in federal custody until the trial because of previous felony convictions. Now, according to reports, a second suspect in the case, Devin Maurice Brown, has been indicted in connection with the crime.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

Shortly after Mo3's murder, the 28-year-old was arrested at his residence on November 19th, 2020. Cops discovered a stolen AK-47 in his closet after searching the residence, and according to the DA's office in North Texas, they also discovered synthetic cannabinoids, a bottle of pills that tested positive for meth, numerous scales and baggies, plus more than $3,200 in cash.

Brown was formally indicted on one count of felony possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to district a controlled substance over the November 2020 police raid.

“ATF remains vigilant and steadfast in our fight against violent crime in the Dallas Metroplex. Together with the United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue the worst of the worst lawbreakers living amongst us in our communities. If you are in the illegal possession of a firearm, be warned, no one can elude police forever,” said Dallas Special Agent Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

“Once you start passing the people that support you, then they’d be willing to do anything to bring you back down. So there’s a lot of jealousy. a lot of envy,” the rapper's manager Brandon Rainwater said after a candlelight vigil in Mo3’s honor.

We'll keep you updated with developments in this case.

