Miley Cyrus admitted that she would rather kiss Harry Styles over Justin Bieber in a new interview because she's "into the fishnets."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Justin Bieber I’ve known way too long and it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good," Cyrus said in an interview with the British radio show, Heart FM. "I’m into the fishnets. And we have very similar tastes. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense.”

Styles famously wore fishnets for a photoshoot earlier this year for the cover of Beauty Papers. He's also worn dresses and other traditionally feminine clothes in an effort to redefine masculinity, which has been met with backlash from numerous conservative pundits.

The interviewer also asked for her choice between Dua Lipa and Cardi B, to which she chose Cardi.

"I've kind of already kissed Dua, so I'd like to-- maybe Cardi, I like to do things that I've never done before. I'd kiss Cardi," Cyrus explained.

"The Climb" singer also recently suggested a three-way between herself, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.

"Let's have a three way," Cyrus wrote in a comment of a video which showed Mendes and Cabello singing along to one of her singles.

