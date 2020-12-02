Candace Owens has become a trending topic yet again with her often unbearable commentary. This time, it's because of one of her targets, Harry Styles, hitting back at her past comments, coming for her on Instagram.

You'll recall that, in mid-November, Candace Owens was under fire for comments she made about Harry Styles, who, at the time, had just starred in a new campaign with Vogue where he wears a dress.

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," wrote Owens on Twitter. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Later on, Candace pump-faked as if she was about to apologize, hitting her followers with a "sorry, not sorry".

Harry Styles has been silent about Owens' take on his cover, but he's finally striking back at the right-wing conservative by using her own words.

"Bring back manly men," wrote Harry on Instagram, posting a picture of himself in a blouse, suggestively eating a banana. His response has his fans going crazy on social media, trending both the artist and his rival, with many people praising Harry for hitting back in this manner.

Candace has already responded. Check out her response below, as well as some reactions.