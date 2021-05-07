Meek Mill welcomed his first child with his then-girlfriend Milan Harris during quarantine last year. The couple split shortly after welcoming their bundle of joy, initially being on somewhat shaky terms with each other following the break-up. They've since patched things up and seem to be on pretty healthy terms, mutually praising each other in the time since then.

Further proving their stable co-parenting relationship, Milano penned a sweet birthday message for the father of her son on his recent 34th birthday.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

"Happy birthday Babydad," wrote Milan over an old family video of a young Meek Mill shared to her Instagram story on Thursday (May 6). She continued, "Thanks for showing me the world through a new lens & blessing me with Czar."

The one-year-old son of the former couple Czar made a rare social media appearance on his father's Instagram page ahead of his first birthday. The father-son duo notably shares the same born day, likely a huge deal for the first-time dad.

A few months following the birth of Czar, the couple amicably decided to split. “Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other, but we both came to an understanding,” Meek penned in a since-deleted Instagram post last summer. “No fall out either, just moving forward! Still love! This for protection, so social media won't think we moving wrong.”

Happy belated Birthday to both Meek and Czar!