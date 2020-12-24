Meek Mill has been in several headlines lately. He's been busy working on the follow up to his 2018 release, Championships, while also continuing to support those that are less fortunate than him. Meek is even rumoured to be working on a book deal with Jay-Z's publishing house, Roc Lit 101. Amidst it all, Meek even had time to give DJ Akademiks a piece of his mind on Clubhouse.

In a year where most of the world slowed down, it seems as though Meek might be busier than ever. The 33-year-old celebrated his pandemic birthday while welcoming a child with his then-girlfriend Milan Harris, who is also known as Milano. Milano and Meek sparked dating rumours in early 2020 when Meek was caught purchasing dozens of roses for a mystery girl.

The couple seemed to be going rather strong into the pandemic, but maybe the time together, or time apart, made things hard for them. Shortly after welcoming their first child together, the couple split up. Although there was tension between the two early on, it seems as though they've since been on better terms.

Very early this morning, Meek seemed to be in a great mood, announcing to the world that his baby mama is "realer than some day 1's".

At a time like this, we can all appreciate kindness and dependability, so we hope these two can continue to offer that to each other into the new year.