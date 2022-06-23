The internet was buzzing yesterday after Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew was reportedly captured abusing a dog. The tattoo mogul has starred in the New York series that was based on his shop and employees, and it has broadened Emanuel's reach. However, in a video that circulated this week, someone purported to be Emanuel is seen berating a dog before beating the animal with a folded chair.

The outrage was swift, and even Emanuel's co-star Donna Lombardi called him out online. She wants him to be charged in the incident, but while that lingers, VH1 stepped forward to officially announce that they have severed all ties with Emanuel.

Milan Christopher, who has starred in VH1's other hit series Love & Hip Hop, took issue with the network acting swiftly to protect an animal while he claims they exploit Black people through their programming.

"So @vh1 a black man can be convicted of attempted murder, robbery, drug charges, assault, assault w/ a deadly weapon against other blacks- hell 2 can literally beat each other senseless every Monday on your shows BUT LET THEM HIT A DOG - y'all don't want to do business with them?"

Christopher added that "this a prime example" of how an animal's life is viewed to be more valuable to "white people in America than black peoples lives." He also called out the network for maintaining a relationship with Emanuel long after the allegations of abuse against his daughter surfaced.

Emanuel has not issued an official statement regarding the allegations or his firing from VH1.