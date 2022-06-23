Ceaser Emanuel is a man best known for his Black Ink television series on VH1. He has a very famous tattoo shop in New York City which just so happened to be the subject of his series. Unfortunately, Emanuel has been through numerous controversies over the years, and in 2021, he even had to deal with social media scrutiny following a dispute with his daughter. Needless to say, Emanuel has a thing for making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

In fact, Emanuel has found himself at the center of yet another controversy, this time involving animal abuse. In a Ring security camera video, Emanuel could be seen abusing a dog, which horrified fans on social media. It also got the attention of Black Ink employee Donna Lombardi, who offered a scathing rant about Emanuel on her Instagram account.

Per Lombardi:

"If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are. I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset. Anyone who knows me, knows I LOVE animals. Especially dogs. "Even after he beat his daughter up, @vh1 @viacom_intl & the new @blackinkcrew producers tried to protect Ceaser, even made up fake conflicting storylines about my relationship to do it! Now this, cannot be undone. I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink , as the monster you are. Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to two innocent dogs!?! This is crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, and CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE!"

Since the news broke, VH1 has decided to cut ties with Emanuel. In a statement posted to social media, the network said that they had wrapped up filming the next season, which means nothing will be affected production-wise. Moving forward, however, Emanuel won't be working with VH1 anytime soon.





"We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York," VH1 wrote. "Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season."

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.