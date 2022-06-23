A prominent Black Ink Crew figure is back in the headlines, and on social media, he's facing backlash. Ceaser Emanuel is the head honcho in the Black Ink reality series, as it was his New York City tattoo shop that was the catalyst for VH1's hit show and its spinoffs. Emanuel has had his fair share of controversies since being thrust into the limelight, from his relationship drama to his tension with his daughter unfolding on social media. However, this time, Emanuel is being criticized after a video surfaced online that shows him allegedly abusing a dog.

The footage was reportedly captured by a neighbor's Ring security camera, and although you can't see Emanuel's face to verify that it is actually him, his Black Ink employee Donna Lombardi seems to confirm his identity in a scathing reaction.

Lombardi reposted the disturbing clip and blasted her former friend in the caption.

"If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are. I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset. Anyone who knows me, knows I LOVE animals. Especially dogs. "Even after he beat his daughter up, @vh1 @viacom_intl & the new @blackinkcrew producers tried to protect Ceaser, even made up fake conflicting storylines about my relationship to do it! Now this, cannot be undone. I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink , as the monster you are. Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to two innocent dogs!?! This is crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, and CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE!"

Ceaser has yet to respond to the allegations of animal abuse, or to Lombardi's allegations. You can watch the controversial video below but be warned that it is disturbing to some viewers.