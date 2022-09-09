Mike Dean fans were previously disappointed by the news that the renowned producer had been given the boot from Kid Cudi's upcoming Moon Man's Landing music festival, and while he previously said that the reason for his removal had to do with "some baby kid baby shit," he's now giving fans more insight into all the drama.

Early on Thursday (September 8), the 57-year-old shared a post on Twitter reading, "MID CUDI" which was quickly deleted (though not before it was screenshotted by several users).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

One viewer responded urging Dean and Cudi to patch up their beef. "Wish everyone would just drop the hate," they wrote, with Dean writing back, "D*ckhead cancelled me just from jealousy. Just because I was on tour with [The] Weeknd."

Loyally defending the "Mr. Rager" hitmaker, another Twitter user replied, "Get off Cudi's d*ck. Just mad 'cause he's selling out arenas and is a better producer than you."

"That's hilarious," Dean responded. "I'm done. Hahahaha. Dude can't produce his way out of a wet paper sack." In another post, he continued, "Very upset that I didn’t help put his show together and play keys. So upset he cancelled me. End of story. Sad. We were friends. I thought."





Though he does sound somewhat sad about the beef, the Houston native didn't hesitate to throw in some more shade. "Also there’s more people in a half-full stadium when I play than when mid plays the small arenas," he wrote.

Although he hasn't yet directly addressed Dean's comments, Cudi did post a telling Tweet yesterday afternoon reading, "The devil [trying] y'all, but not today or ever again!!"

Tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]