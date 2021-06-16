There is no group icier than the Migos. So, it only made sense that they'd be executive producing a new series about diamonds for YouTube. The group launched a trailer for Ice Cold: The Untold Story Of Hip-Hop Jewelry, a four-episode YouTube Original that explores the history behind diamonds in connection to the hip-hop industry. "Told through the multi-faceted prism of jewelry, Ice Cold explores Hip Hop’s ability to reimagine and transcend established notions of wealth, status, and superiority," a description for the series reads.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The show will include an array of some of the entertainment world's finest like Migos, Lil Yachty, A$AP Ferg, French Montana, Lil Baby, J. Balvin, City Girls, and more. The show dives not only into hip-hop's connection to jewelry but also speaks to "deeper issues driving the passion for jewlery: racial inequality, access to the American Dream & the sheer resilience of hip-hop culture."

"If you're in America, you have to participate in capitalism. It's where a lot of people who haven't been able to build the same type of generational wealth as white people in this country. That's where you could show that you're a good capitalist, 'Look how big and fly my chain is,'" Talib Kweli says in the trailer.

Ice Cold is set to launch on July 8th. Are you tuning into the Migos EP'd series?