As many of us are enjoying the holiday season, Mulatto is officially counting down the days until her birthday. The Georgia-bred rapper has already begun receiving her birthday gifts as she showed a few of them off on social media. We previously reported on her friend Tre giving her the ultimate surprise: a large, framed tweet of Nicki Minaj praising the rapper and showing her love. While Mulatto said that she wasn't sure anyone could top that gift, there were others who definitely tried.

Following the video of her Mrs. Petty-themed present, Mulatto revealed that she received three Birkin bags, a Corvette, and some nice bling to add to her collection. "CORVETTE CORVETTE," she wrote in the caption to her birthday photo. "22 on the 22nd & it’s already the best birthday ever." Over on her Instagram Story, Mulatto shared footage of her private, intimate birthday dinner with her loved ones where they spent $1,500 on shots alone.

Mulatto also gave her followers a peek at a few other gifts she received including bouquets of flowers, makeup hauls, and a few more stashes of envy-worthy designer goods. Happy (early) Birthday to the "Queen of Da Souf." Check out clips of Mulatto's celebration below.

Make sure to also check out our 12 Days of Christmas Special interview with Mulatto: Mulatto Reflects On Her Breakout Year, Picks Lil Baby As Top Trend-Setter & Continues To Debate A Name Change.





