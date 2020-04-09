birkin bags
- MusicJordyn Woods Talks Receiving A Birkin To Star In Gunna's Music VideoShe starred in the rapper's visual for "Baby Birkin," & she now details receiving the luxury bag instead of a cash payment for her appearance.By Erika Marie
- MusicFuture Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin BagsFuture sports a sensational pair of Birkinstock sandals, made from deconstructed and flattened Birkin bags.By Joshua Robinson
- GramMulatto Receives Corvette, 3 Birkins, & Jewelry For 22nd BirthdayBig Latto shows off her enviable collection of birthday presents.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Explains Birkin Comment: "We Deserve To Be Treated Like A Queen"She also told people that they should stay within their tax brackets when gifting their significant others.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearCardi B & Offset Weigh In On Birkin Debate After Spending $128K On BagsCardi B and Offset spend $128K on Birkin bags, speaking on the social media debate surrounding them.By Alex Zidel
- GramYaya Mayweather Blasts IG Users Flexing Fake Birkins: "This Is Getting Out Of Hand"She took to her IG Story to explain why it's not easy to get a Birkin bag & called out people faking it for the Gram.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQuavo Has Kris Jenner Deliver His Mom A Birthday MessageQuavo buys his mother two Birkin bags for her birthday, also getting Kris Jenner to deliver a personalized message for her.By Alex Zidel
- GramCardi B & Offset Give Two-Year-Old Kulture A Pink Birkin Bag For Her BirthdayCardi B and Offset are making sure Kulture receives all of the luxury gifts that a two-year-old could ask for.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsSaweetie's Reaction To Quavo's Surprise Birthday Gifts Is PricelessSaweetie celebrated her 27th birthday on Thursday, and her man Quavo surprised her with not one, but two Birkin bags as a birthday gift.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDrake Has A Closet Full Of Birkin Bags In His Mansion For His Future WifeDrake has been collecting Hermès Birkin handbags over the years so that he can give them to his future wife one day.By Lynn S.