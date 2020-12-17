She's a Barb and not afraid to flaunt it, and now Mulatto has a Nicki Minaj moment hanging in her home. The Queen of da Souf rapper has regularly spoken about how much she loves Nicki Minaj. Mulatto has shared photos of her younger self rocking an iced out Barbie chain and she's proved that when it comes to spitting Minaj's bars, she knows every word. Mulatto received the ultimate praise from one of her idols after Nicki gave the Atlanta rapper a shout out on Twitter.

The big moment arrived early last month when Nicki retweeted love from Mulatto and added the caption, "My baby Big Latto. Sending all that love right back. She’s dope." Mulatto couldn't believe that Nicki acknowledged her, so one of her friends wanted to make sure the moment would be something that Mulatto was able to look at every day.

"Y'all, Tre done outdid himself," Mulatto said in a video that showed her friend had Nicki's tweeted enlarged and framed. "I don't think none of my friends can top this." The rapper gave her followers a full view of her new, large art piece dedicated to Mrs. Petty. Check it out below and let us know if you'd get a tweet from your favorite rapper framed.

