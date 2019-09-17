There has been an unusual amount of online discourse that continues being brought up by the likes of 50 Cent, regarding who is a better performer between Michael Jackson and Chris Brown. For many of us, the question isn't even up for debate. MJ wins in a landslide. That's not taking anything away from Breezy either -- the man is one of the greatest artists on this planet. He's extraordinarily talented. But he's not the King of Pop. Fiddy was trying to argue that the Virginia native is a stronger star than Jackson ever was and when the legend's daughter Paris got involved, he made a disgusting comment about the countless sexual molestation claims made against the pop star.

"Why am I the bad guy," asked 50 in a social media upload. "I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels."

Of course, the comment was met with a lot of backlash and, understandably, the post has been deleted. TJ Jackson, MJ's nephew, has reportedly provided a response to the issue via All Hip Hop, stating that he doesn't see the superstar rapper in the same light. "I loved 'In Da Club' and some other 50 Cent songs, but I lost a lot of respect for him," said TJ in an unconfirmed report. "A lot of respect, for many reasons. I just don’t think it was cool to attack my uncle without doing any research on the truth. Then for him to attack my younger cousin who has to deal with all this, is even more immature and more disgusting. Hopefully, he’ll mature and see more of a respectful side, but it is what it is."

Do you think 50 Cent crossed a line by bringing up the allegations against Michael Jackson?



Rich Polk/Getty Images