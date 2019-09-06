For the last week, 50 Cent has been out here arguing that Chris Brown is a better performer and artist than Michael Jackson ever was. The legendary King of Pop isn't alive to defend himself so his daughter, Paris Jackson, snapped back in the rapper's comments section this week. "Superbowl 1993. True legends don't need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. Stillness, my friend. Stillness. More power in stillness than you can probably understand," wrote the actress before elaborating. "And i say this with zero shade to chris i love him dearly. this is just for you 50." Well, that was enough to get Curtis Jackson on the defensive again.

He reposted a headline on his ever-popular social media channel, absolutely humiliating the 21-year-old and her father in his caption. As you are surely aware, Michael Jackson has been accused by several men of sexual molestation while they were children and Fiddy took that as an opportunity to strike with pure venom. "Why am I the bad guy," asked Fif. "I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels."

Ouch. That definitely stings. Many are pointing out in Curtis' comments that he crossed a major line by making reference to the molestation accusations and, given Paris' defense of her father, she's surely not going to be happy about this.