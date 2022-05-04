The public didn't know what to make of the news that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were in a relationship, but their fans quickly jumped on the bandwagon of their romance. The Hollywood couple has opted to keep the details of their relationship private, unlike many of their celebrity peers, but every so often, they surface with adorable notes to one another.

Harvey recently appeared on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet solo, but that doesn't mean Jordan didn't take the time to admire her attire. The actor reposted a photo of Harvey at the fashionable event and penned a note about how proud of her he was.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Probably my fav pic," he wrote under the image. "The composition says so much. Birds eye view of a moment you've dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn't disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you."

Although they haven't spoken much about the ins and outs of their romance, both Jordan and Harvey have mentioned one another in interviews. Back in September 2021, Harvey visited The Real and revealed what type of boyfriend the Black Panther star truly is.

"Honestly, he's really good at all the big things, Valentine's Day, birthdays, all that," she told the hosts. "But it's the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special ... He just listens to me when I talk." Check out more from Harvey and Jordan below.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images