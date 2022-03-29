Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been in one another's lives for quite some time now, but it wasn't until last night's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty that the incredibly good-looking couple made their red-carpet debut together.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, the 35-year-old sported a dapper metallic black tuxedo, and his girlfriend sparkled alongside him, wearing a cream-coloured mini dress complete with an intricate design on the bodice and throughout the garment's floor-length skirt.

Kevin Mazur/VF22/Getty Images

While photographers snapped stunning shots of the duo making their big debut, Harvey didn't hesitate to give her 4.3 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes preview of her night out on the town with her beau.

"Mine," she captioned a video of Jordan planting kisses on her neck before they break into a smile for her camera. Just last month, he made an appearance on her feed as the model sent him sweet birthday greetings.





"Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!! Can’t wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love," she wrote at the time.

While they may be very obviously in love, Lori's step-dad, Steve Harvey recently shared that he'd have a hard time giving the performer permission to propose to his daughter, although he knows he's a great guy.

@loriharvey/Instagram

At the top of 2022, the 25-year-old dubbed the Black Panther actor her "baby daddy" for all of Instagram after they celebrated their one-year anniversary – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrity couples.

