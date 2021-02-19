Discussions regarding the romance between Micahel B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been plentiful since rumors of their relationship first surfaced. Some are struggling to understand how and why these two got together, and while the public pokes their noses in the famous pair's relationship with rumors that it's all for show, Boosie Badazz had quite a bit to say about Lori's dating life.

"Girls keep saying it's 'goals' but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit," said Boosie. "I know Lori is a beautiful woman but we gotta stop giving the glory to the women. What about the bachelors? What about the Futures? The Trey Songz? Who are really bending through these hoes? We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori."

Instead of addressing the comments directly, Michael B. Jordan opted to give his girlfriend a shoutout on Instagram rather than engage in the debate over Lori's past. The actor didn't say much, but he added an "I love you baby" caption to photos of the couple. Lori slid in his comments and echoed his sentiment and the pair received praise from their fans.

Meanwhile, after being attacked online for his remarks, Boosie doubled down on his comments. Check out Jordan and Harvey below.



