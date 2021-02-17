If there's one thing you need to know about Boosie Badazz, it's that the 38-year-old Baton Rouge rap legend is set in his ways, and he'll always go down defending his views. Several times in the past, Boosie has come under fire for his statements during interviews, which have been criticized as transphobic, misogynistic, homophobic, and more. Recently, the entertainer has faced more backlash for his remarks about Lori Harvey, who he rudely judged on VladTV.

Commenting on Lori Harvey's "body count", Boosie said, "I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it's 'goals' but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit. Who not housing her, running through her. The last time I went to Diddy's house, him and Buu was together. They dogs! I know Lori is a beautiful woman but we gotta stop giving the glory to the women. What about the bachelors? What about the Futures? The Trey Songz? Who are really bending through these hoes? We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori."

People have been at Boosie's throat because of his misogynistic comments and, instead of apologizing for offending people, the rapper doubled down on his opinion with another video on his Instagram page.

"I wake up to all these Lori Harvey fans on my ass talking about I'm hating on Lori," said Boosie. "What I wanna hate on Lori for? I just said, y'all got it f*cked up saying that's goals. If you saying that's goals, that means you want your daughter to f*ck seven or eight, nine n***as in a couple of months in the industry. If that's cool for you that your daughter is doing that, then I can't say sh*t. But what's wrong with y'all motherf*ckers is, y'all salute the woman who gets passed around but y'all dog the woman who sticks by their n***a when their n***a f*ck over. Y'all dog the real b*tches who stick by their n***a. But y'all salute the b*tches who go from hand to hand."

Boosie concluded by saying that the "world's f*cked up".



