They've been laying on the love pretty thick on social media, causing their admirers to turn an envious shade of green. The romance between Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey has been unfolding for their fans in real-time as the couple shares intimate moments with the world via social media. They've frolicked in the snow, enjoyed the waves of the ocean, and were spotted jet-setting during the holiday season last year. As critics accuse the couple of faking their romance and only being together as some sort of business deal, the pair are doubling down on their love for one another.

Today (February 9), Jordan is celebrating his 34th year around the sun and his 24-year-old girlfriend wanted to give him a special shout out on Instagram. Lori posted a few photos of herself getting close to her man and she included a loving caption to seal the moment. "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget [cake emoji] I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are."

Fans were surprised that the "I love yous" are already being said, but to be fair, no one knows just how long they've been together. Lori's stepfather, Steve Harvey, has already given his nod of approval, so check out Lori's post to her "nugget" below.