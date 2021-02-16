Boosie Badazz loves to talk and, oftentimes, he shares too much. The Baton Rouge-based rap legend has a tendency of making headlines with his frequent interviews on VladTV, speaking about some of the hottest topics in music and pop culture. During his recent talk with the platform, he got to speaking about Lori Harvey, with both the interviewer and interviewee spewing misogynistic comments about the supermodel and the list of men she's dated in the last few years.



After DJ Vlad brought up Lori Harvey's "body count", which allegedly includes Trey Songz, Diddy, Diddy's son Justin Combs, music manager Buu, Future, Lewis Hamilton, and Michael B. Jordan, Boosie was asked for his thoughts on Lori. He claimed that he believes the men she has been with deserve more credit for "running through a woman like [that]."



"I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this," said Boosie to start his questionable take. "Girls keep saying it's 'goals' but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit. Who not housing her, running through her. The last time I went to Diddy's house, him and Buu was together. They dogs! I know Lori is a beautiful woman but we gotta stop giving the glory to the women. What about the bachelors? What about the Futures? The Trey Songz? Who are really bending through these hoes? We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori."

Uh, okay? Vlad went on to make some misogynistic comments of his own, saying that Lori is a beautiful girl but he wouldn't "put her at the absolute top" of his personal list. She probably wouldn't put him there, either.

Watch the video above to hear Boosie's full comments about Lori Harvey, where he claims that he would sleep with the model but would never marry her.

