Method Man continues his Marvel partnership with news that he's starring in a new podcast. The Wu-Tang Clan rapper's relationship with the comic giant has been ongoing for years. Not only was he a featured cast member of Netflix's critically-acclaimed defunct series Luke Cage, but he also penned Ghost Rider X-Mas Special The Infinite Comic for the company.

On Wednesday it was announced that Marvel is expanding their podcast empire by linking up with Stitcher to deliver the Marvels series. Marvels, the comic illustrated by Alex Ross and written Kurt Busiek, is celebrating its 25th anniversary so it only seems fitting that Marvel creates a podcast adaptation of the beloved story.

Fans will tune in to listen to the fictionized drama unfold for 10 episodes. For those interested in getting access to the forthcoming Marvels podcast that will premiere in the Fall, you'll have to subscribe to Stitcher Premium. The episodes will be accessible there until 2020 before becoming widely available on all platforms.

In an announcement on Instagram Marvel wrote, "Galactus invaded. Now humans are left to deal with the aftermath. Based on the acclaimed comic, 'Marvels' will be the newest podcast from Marvel and @stitcherpodcasts, starring @methodmanofficial, @annasophiarobb, and more! #MarvelsPodcast spr.ly/MarvelsPodcast."